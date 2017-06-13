“AIADMK government failed to safeguard interest of farmers”

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, addressing BJP’s agricultural wing conference in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: B.Velankanni Raj

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the AIADMK government had failed from its duties and responsibilities to safeguard the interest of farmers.

Speaking at the BJP’s agricultural wing conference here, she said it was painful to see the status of current Government in the State. There was no good governance.

The people voted for the AIADMK government with a great expectation. But, they were totally dejected over the status of the current dispensation. It had a major role to play in protecting the farmers, who were in distress situation due to severe drought.

However, there were no reasons to feel that it had risen up to the occasion.

Ms. Sitharaman said that the new crop insurance scheme introduced by the Narendra Modi government had answers to rescue the farmers from crop loss in the event of drought or other natural calamities.

If the State government had brought entire crops raised by the farmers under the insurance coverage in 2016, the sufferings of Tamil Nadu farmers could have been effectively prevented.

They could have been fully compensated for the crop loss. But, the State government had failed to bring all crops under the insurance coverage.

Stating that some vested interests and political parties had been carrying out a sinister campaign in the State to defame the Modi government on farmers issue.

They were accusing the Centre government for each and everything with an ulterior motive.

The BJP would thwart the attempt to defame the Central government.

Minister of State of Road Transport Pon. Radhakrishnan, State BJP president, Tamilisai Soundarrajan, BJP agricultural wing president Pon. Vijayaraghavan and others spoke.