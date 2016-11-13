An unidentified gang abducted AIADMK Sanarpatti panchayat union secretary Ramaraj’s son, R. Chinna Raj (38), on Friday demanding a ransom of Rs.1 crore but later let him off near Vadamadurai on Saturday and escaped.

The abduction came to an end within 10 hours and the police brought him to the Dindigul taluk police station on Saturday. They said that interrogation of Chinna Raj has led to several doubts. He claimed that a gang had abducted him when he was returning from his farm house on Friday night on a motor cycle near Ramarajapuram. The gang tied his hands and dumped him in a car and took him to an unknown place.

The tower location of his cell phone suggested that the SIM card in his phone was often removed and inserted. Initially, the gang demanded Rs.1 crore but brought it down to Rs.50 lakh. The gang contacted his father twice, the police said and added that mobile phone signals showed their presence at Sellur in Madurai and later in Kodai Road area.

Meanwhile, hundreds of party men thronged the taluk police station. So, the police allowed Chinna Raj to go home.