An AIADMK councillor and DMK worker have been admitted to a hospital in Pollachi in the district after they came to blows following an altercation over the remarks on the health status of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, police said on Monday.

DMK local functionary Lingadurai reportedly made critical remarks about the health condition of Jayalalithaa in an inebriated condition on Sunday night. AIADMK Councillor James Raj, who was passing by, got angry over the remarks and entered into arguments leading to fisticuffs, police said.

Mr. Lingadurai was admitted to the Pollachi government hospital in the early hours of today, claiming assault by the councillor.

Mr. Raj also was admitted to the same hospital, complaining that Mr. Lingadurai had assaulted him, police said.