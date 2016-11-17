The Naam Tamizhar Katchi candidate for Aravakurichi constituency, G. Aravind, has lodged a complaint alleging that the AIADMK and the DMK cadre were distributing cash to voters.

In a complaint lodged with the Returning Officer on Tuesday, Mr. Aravind said the DMK cadre distributed Rs. 500 to each voter at Punjai Pugalur village on Tuesday. He also claimed to have seen AIADMK cadre distributing Rs.1,000 to each voter at Chinna Dharapuram on Tuesday.

However, officials had not taken any action against these cadre despite complaining and unaccounted money was flowing freely in the constituency, Mr. Araving alleged.

Both the Dravidian majors followed different illegal means to lure voters, and hence the Election Commission should disqualify the AIADMK candidate, V. Senthil Balaji, and the DMK candidate, K.C. Pallani Shamy, he said. The BJP also filed a similar complaint with the poll authorities demanding stern action against those distributing cash to voters.