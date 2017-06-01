AIADMK delegation calls on Jaitley, hands over CM’s letter

more-in

An AIADMK delegation led by Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambi Durai called on Union Finance Minister in Delhi on Wednesday and handed over a letter from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

According to an official release from Tamil Nadu House in the national capital, the delegation reiterated the earlier demand to grant Central funds sought for various issues. The delegation also handed over a letter from Mr. Palaniswami, whose content was not made public.

Electricity Minister P. Thangamani, Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam, AIADMK member in Lok Sabha P. Venugopal and party MP in the Rajya Sabha A. Navaneethakrishnan were present during the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after their meeting, Mr. Thambi Durai said that the State government had earlier sought Central funds for various departments. “We have reiterated our request and they have given an assurance.

Mr. Thangamani said, “We had earlier sought Central funds on various issues in Tamil Nadu, including relief work. We have only reiterated our demands with the Centre.”

To a specific query on whether AIADMK Amma faction’s decision on the Presidential polls was discussed, he replied in the negative. When asked about Tamil Nadu government’s stand on the cattle trade restriction by the Centre, Mr. Thangamani said the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister would decide on that issue.