AIADMK candidates have plunged into campaign mode in the City Corporation limits, by reaching out to electorate on a door-to-door basis.

The party has opened election offices at Soorampatti and a few other places for the convenience of candidates and their campaign teams.

Contestants are doing their best to familiarise their faces to the electorate through the local network of friends and relatives. Twenty two sitting councillors in the 60-member house are given tickets.

DMK clinches deal

Meanwhile, the DMK has decided to field its candidates in 51 constituencies and leave the rest to allies: five to Congress, two for Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, and one each for Indian Union Muslim League and Manitha Neya Makkal Katchi.

In all, 192 nominations have been filed so far for the 60 seats of the City Corporation.

As for the other urban local bodies, 85 nominations have been filed for 102 seats in municipalities and 787 for 630 seats in town panchayats.

In the rural local bodies, 46 have filed nominations for 19 district panchayat wards, 237 for 183 panchayat union wards, 705 for 225 village panchayat presidents, and 3,381 nominations have been received for 2,097 wards.