AIADMK candidates along with supporters arrive to file nomination in Vellore on Tuesday.Photo : C. Venkatachalapathy

The AIADMK candidates, who have been given ticket to contest the local body polls, filed their nomination papers on Tuesday.

Vellore Corporation has 60 wards and 66 candidates, most of them from the AIADMK, For the 40 district panchayat wards in the district, 45 candidates filed their papers. In total 305 nominations were filed for different local body posts in the district on Tuesday.

In Tiruvannamalai, 41 candidates filed papers for 34 district panchayat wards. In total, 354 nominations were filed in the district that included one candidate for Panchayat Union Councillor post, 13 candidates for village panchayat president posts and 299 for village panchayat ward member posts.