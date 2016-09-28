(Top) Deputy Mayor of Tirunelveli Corporation P. Jaganathan alias Ganesan (left) filing his nomination with Assistant Returning Officer Shanthi of Thatchanallur zone in Tirunelveli; AIADMK candidate N.Chinnadurai filing nominations at Thoothukudi Corporation Office on Tuesday.— Photos: A. Shaikmohideen and N. Rajesh

58 ruling party candidates file nominations in Thoothukudi

Without much fanfare, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s candidates for the posts of councillors of Tirunelveli Corporation filed their nominations here on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Vijila Sathyananth, party’s Tirunelveli city district secretary ‘Popular’ V. Muthiah, Deputy Mayor and AIADMK’s candidate for ward 7 P. Jeganathan alias Ganesan filed his nomination to Assistant Commissioner (In-Charge), Thatchanallur Zone of the Corporation, Shanthi.

The candidate for ward 14 J. Maria Selvam could not file her nomination on Tuesday as planned due to her illness.

“She will file the nomination within a day or two and we’ve informed the party leaders about the reason behind the delayed filing,” said Mr. Muthiah.

Similarly, the party’s candidates filed their nominations at Corporation’s main office and zonal offices at Melapalayam and Palayamkottai. AIADMK’s local office-bearers accompanied the party candidates even as they filed their nominations.

The ruling party’s candidates for the posts of district panchayat councillors also filed their nominations to the Returning Officers in the blocks in the district.

Thoothukudi

In neighbouring Thoothukudi, 58 candidates filed their nominations while candidate for ward 49 M. Ramesh could not file the nomination as he was not given the ‘authorisation letter’ by the party for allocation of symbol.

“Since he is likely to be replaced by another candidate, the letter was not given. Once the letter is given to the new candidate, he’ll file the nomination within a day or two,” party sources said.

Candidate for ward 14 T. Vaishali, who was in Chennai for treatment, also did not file her nomination as stipulated by the party high command.

“She is expected to file the nomination on Wednesday,” the sources added.