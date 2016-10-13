The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cadres led by former minister Agri S.S. Krishnamurthi performed girivalam for the recovery of their party supremo and Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa here on Wednesday.

They started girivalam from Sri Arunachaleswarar temple and walked through the 14 km-path.

The party’s Tiruvannamalai block secretary A.K. Kumarasamy organised the event. Municipal chairman N. Balachandar, district Jayalalithaa Peravai deputy secretary R. Muralimohan were among those who participated in the girivalam.

In front of the Palani Andavar temple located on the girivalam path, they donated clothes to sadhus.

District literary wing of the party plans to perform Mrutunjaya Yagam in Padavedu Sri Renugambal temple on Friday for the recovery of Ms. Jayalalithaa.