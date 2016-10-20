An AIADMK office-bearer A. Mohan Kumar, who set himself afire last Thursday, died of burns he had sustained at the Government Hospital here on Wednesday.

It is claimed that perturbed over the hospitalisation of party supremo and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Mohan Kumar had doused himself with kerosene at his house before setting fire to himself last Thursday.

Hearing his cries, neighbours rushed to the hospital where he was under treatment since then.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpine 044-24640050.)