An AIADMK cadre who set himself afire here a couple of days ago succumbed to burns on Sunday.

Police, quoting his acquaintances, said R. Ravindran (46), an agricultural labourer and party’s ward-II secretary of Karanthai area in Thanjavur, had taken the extreme step on Friday morning upset over the health condition of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. He was undergoing treatment at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

The body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem.

People in need of counselling can contact the State Health Department’s round-the-clock helpline – 104. Chennai-based Sneha suicide prevention centre can be contacted at 044-24640050.