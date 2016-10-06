Please Wait while comments are loading...

PIL seeking "real" status of Jayalalithaa’s health dismissed

Vehicles ply again at Hosur

Central team to visit Cauvery basin

AIIMS doctors to help in treatment of Jayalalithaa

DMK went to court to ensure free and fair elections: Stalin

Ration rice seized

Thieves decamp with gold, silver from jewellery shop

Inflow into Mettur dam increases

Desilting of tanks, channels in full swing to prevent flooding

Corporation takes up mass cleaning of drainage channels

The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

Chennai

Sans official plan, focus turns to community initiatives

Shrunken channel worries residents

No ‘place of safety’ for children in conflict with law

330-acre Medipark to come up in Chengalpattu

Keeping alive a tradition

Ward Watch: Road users feel left out

Madurai

Disaster management demonstrated in college

“69 years since Independence, and still no basic facilities”

HC restrains State from draining sewage into Amaravathi

A day of twists and turns in serial bike lifting case

HC takes suo motu notice of curbing free darshan

HC summons Tirunelveli Commissioner, SP

Six get life term

HC criticises lower court for being “brusque, illogical and erroneous”

Creating Stories with Dolls

A new medium for narration

Coimbatore

Local body poll postponement proves costly for candidates

Man rapes and murders five-year-old stepdaughter

Automotive exhibition on Saturday, Sunday

Coimbatore serial blasts case convict dies

Gang posing as IT officers takes away locker with valuables

Tiruchirapalli

College teachers go on mass casual leave

Farmers join hands to desilt canal

19 held for bid to burn effigy

Focus on benefits of space technology

Opposition to Pookollai compost yard

Depicting the saint’s philosophy, teachings

Tension in DRM office

Farmers demand release of adequate water

Farmers stage protest over Centre’s stand on CMB

Puducherry

Underground cable project to begin at an outlay of Rs. 90 crore

‘Medical gadgets shouldn’t override intelligence’

Farmer attempts suicide after being ‘humiliated’ over loan due

DVK volunteers held for protest

Workshop on e-waste plans to rope in students


A Tamil Nadu lorry entering Attibele in Karnataka on Wednesday. Photo: N. Bashkaran

Kakanallah checkpost in Nilgiris, however, remains closed »