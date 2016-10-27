: Sixty-year-old Lakshmanan, an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIAMDK) cadre, who participated in a procession at Neikkarapatti for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Wednesday, fainted en route and was declared dead after he was admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

Police sources said that Lakshmanan of P. Nattamangalam village in Kondalampatti police station limits is a committed party worker since MGR’s days.

He used to participate in all the programmes and rallies organised by the party.

On Wednesday, a large number of women belonging to the AIADMK, led by Edappadi K. Palanisamy, Minister for PWD, State Highways and Minor Ports, took out a milk pot procession for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister.

The procession which commenced from the Neikkarapatti Mariamman Temple was heading towards the nearby Uthamacholapuram Karapuranathar Temple when Lakshmanan, due to the scorching sun, fainted.

He was rushed to the medical college hospital, where he died after admission, police said.

Kondalampatti police have a registered a case and are investigating.