Agriculture Business Centre will be set up in 10 districts in the State soon to assist farmers in finding potential markets and eliminate middlemen in selling agri-produces.

In future, this centre would be established at block level on the basis of farmers’ demand and success of the first phase.

This was highlighted at a special training programme on establishment of Agriculture Business Centre (ABC) meant for Pudhu Vazhvu project coordinators and staff in 10 districts here on Friday.

In her guest address, Pudhu Vaazhvu Thittam Director V. Shantha said that farmers should prefer crops based on climate condition, soil and water.

Crop rotation

Rotation of crop on the basis of climate would help them get better price for their produce and avoid glut in the market.

Value addition would also fetch better price. Sago created a Rs.1,500 crore market in Salem because of it being a value addition of tapioca, she added.

Briefing about the project, Pudhu Vaazhvu Project Additional Director Selvarajan said that the ABC would be established in 10 districts.

It would facilitate farmers to bring their produce to this centre for marketing. The main aim was to eliminate middlemen and to find a potential market for agri-produces.

Ultimately, profit of the ABC would flow to the farmers.

Now, the farmers have been selling their produce in a distressed manner.

The ABC produce collectors would collect agri-produces from farmers in hinterland and bring them to the market in the main land.

To begin with, it would deal with vegetables, fruits, flowers and millets. It would also utilise warehousing facility to stock produces and sell them when they got better price, he added.

In future, we would establish one ABC per block. Many centres would be established on the basis of demand from farmers.

Post harvest technology, agri-inputs, crop management, quality seeds would be offered by the ABC.

It would also offer counselling to farmers and provide end-to-end solution to them.

Other departments like Agriculture and Horticulture and agri-universities would be linked to provide more information, he said.

The main aim was to eliminate middlemen and to find a potential market for agri produce