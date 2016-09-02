VIT University’s Centre for Sustainable Rural Development and Research Studies is organising a two-day Agri Expo – ‘Uzhavar Kalanjiam-2016’ – on September 3 and 4.

The university’s chancellor G. Viswanathan, in a press release said, the expo would have more than 100 stalls that would be set up by organisations involved in horticulture, mushroom cultivation, dairying, bee-keeping, poultry development, drip irrigation, sericulture and food processing, according to a press release.

This is the second year that the expo is being organised by the university. It was organised last year to encourage agriculture in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts, and included seminars conducted by agricultural scientists and researchers.

As part of the expo, a memorandum of understanding would be signed with a scientist from the Philippines for a new technology – irrigation using hydraulic pump instead of electricity.

On Sunday, the “Thondai Mandala Uzhavar Urpathiyalar Niruvanam’, an organisation for marketing the agricultural produce of farmers in the ‘Thondai Mandalam” region comprising the northern districts of the State would be inaugurated, the release said.