Up in arms:Agricultural co-opertive bank employees staging a demonstration in Palayamkottai; (right) and in Nagercoil on Thursday.

Say PACBs cannot cater to the needs of farmers and women SHGs who are unable to repay loans

Condemning the Centre’s demonetisation policy, members of Tamil Nadu Primary Agricultural Cooperative Bank All Employees Association staged a demonstration on the premises of the Collectorate here on Thursday.

Nelson Devapichai, district president of the association, who led the agitation, said the Centre had demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes, but the people were unable to get fresh currencies.

Farmers were also affected as in the wake of the demonetisation exercise Primary Agricultural Cooperative Banks (PACBs) remained almost paralysed. Only when fresh currencies became available the operations would be resumed in the PACBs.

Poor farmers had been relying on the PACBs and cooperative credit societies for their monetary needs, but now they were forced to go to towns to withdraw money.

The PACBs also could not cater to the needs of the farmers, the protesters said.

Moreover, the farmers were unable to insure their crops and the women self-help group members were unable to repay loans. The public also faced hardship as they could not withdraw cash deposits and jewels pledged in cooperative societies as 154 of primary agricultural cooperative credit societies had been remaining closed for the last eight days, they alleged.

In Tirunelveli, members of the association, led by its State general secretary K. Muthu Pandian, staged a demonstration near Palayamkottai market. As many as 160 primary agricultural cooperative credit societies across Tirunelveli district remained closed.

Nagercoil

Urging the government to implement a seven-point charter of demands, the members of Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Cooperative Employees Association, who gathered in front of the Collectorate in Nagercoil, alleged that thousands of farmers were in a fix as they could not close their crop and jewel loans before due dates, as Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS) were not authorised to receive the invalidated currencies.

The demonetisation exercise had also made farmers lose the interest subsidy from the government, said P. Victor Doss, vice- president of the association.

Kanniyakumari District Central Cooperative Bank (KDCCB) should replace the invalidated currencies from the PACCS and allow the societies to withdraw funds from Savings Bank accounts.

The farmers and PACCS members were unable to redeem pledged jewels due to the cap on weekly withdrawal from banks. The farmers should be allowed to redeem their jewels based on the proof submitted by them, he urged.

Association president S. Sahaya Thilakraj presided. KDCCB president Sampath Chandra and association office-bearers participated.