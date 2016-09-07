: Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday alleged that agitations by farmers and small groups against Tamil Nadu in Karnataka on the Cauvery issue were “orchestrated” so as to “find reasons for disobeying the Supreme Court order.”

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the district TMC’s workers’ meeting, he said the Supreme Court order directing Karnataka to release 15,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 10 days would no way help the delta farmers to start samba crop. Moreover, it was not even sufficient for meeting the drinking water requirement of the people of delta districts. However, the Karnataka government was not even ready to obey the order of the apex court. It was against the basic tenets of the federal structure of the country.

On the contrary, Mr. Vasan alleged that a few farmers’ associations and small groups have been instigated in Karnataka to organise agitations against Tamil Nadu with an ulterior of motive of disobeying the Supreme Court order. It was nothing but a drama to divert the attention. The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also collided with the ruling party in Karnataka on the Cauvery issue, he charged.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should have convened an all-party meeting only after releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The Karnataka government should respect the Supreme Court order.

To a question, Mr. Vasan said that the Central government, which was supposed to take a lead role in ensuring the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, was evading its duties and responsibilities. The Centre should ensure Karnataka abided by the Supreme Court order, he said.