The Revenue Divisional Officer’s (Tirupur) recent order to seal two marriage halls built on the disputed 1.7 acres attached to the ancient Avinashilingeswarar temple will continue to be in force, following a fresh order from the High Court.

A community sabha named Kadambadi Aiynooruvagai Kongu Chettiar Dharmaparipalana Sabha that has been claiming the rights over the land, moved for a stay on the RDO’s order, but it was not granted.

However, the court directed the RDO to allow two functions fixed for November 5 and 6 in connection with a wedding, after which the halls would be sealed again.

The RDO had earlier sealed the halls when efforts to settle the differences between the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials and the community sabha over the rights over the land did not yield results. The RDO intervened on court instructions, after P. Boopathy Raja, an Avinashi-based devotee, moved it for a solution to the law and order problems caused by the tussle..