GOODWILL GESTURE:Hindu Makkal Katchi members welcoming pilgrims from Karnataka with “Poorna Kumbham” when they arrive in Rameswaram to offer worship.

A group of pilgrims from Karnataka was received with special honours in Rameswaram

A day after Tamil outfits assaulted a driver and vandalised five Karnataka-registered vehicles, the Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) offered warm reception to a batch of pilgrims from Karnataka and helped them offer worship at Sri Ramanathaswamy temple here on Wednesday.

Striking a conciliatory note, the HMK members, led by district president S. Prabakaran, received a batch of about 10 pilgrims from Karnataka with “Poorna Kumbham” honour and accompanied them to the temple.

After helping them offer worship, the Munnani members escorted them till they boarded a bus to reach Madurai, Mr Prabakaran told The Hindu. “They were very scared after Monday’s incident and seemed relieved after we received them,” he said. They received the pilgrims with full honours to convey the message that people from Karnataka, who visited the State to offer worship should not be disturbed, he said.

After the crisis over the Cauvery water issue escalated, the pilgrims could not avoid visiting the island as they had planned their visit in advance, he said quoting them. They did not have any problem en-route as the district police escorted their vehicle, they said.

Meanwhile, the Rameswaram Town police have arrested and remanded in judicial custody, four people – K. Muruganantham, M. Balu, D. Raju and K. Padmanaban, who were office-bearers of Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, Tamil National Movement and Naam Tamizhar Katchi on charges of vandalising Karnataka vehicles.

They were booked under section 3 (1) of the Tamil Nadu Properties (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.