After 100 days, mechanised boats resume fishing

more-in

/

THOOTHUKUDI

After a gap of nearly 100 days, fishing operations by mechanised boats off Thoothukudi coast resumed in the early hours of Wednesday.

Fishing by several mechanised boats came to a halt on September 19 after Fisheries department enforced a one-month ban on fishing by 162 boat operators as they overstayed in the sea in violation of the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1983.

Even after the end of the ban period, the mechanised boat operators did not resume fishing.

Meanwhile, they moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in October through a petition seeking permission for deep sea fishing and proper registration of boats, sources told The Hindu. They pleaded that the boat specifications given in the 1983 Act for deep sea fishing be relaxed.

However, the officials allowed 192 mechanised boats to resume fishing on Wednesday, considering the economic condition of the fisherfolk and their struggle for survival, sources said.

Many mechanised boat fishermen had pleaded for fishing permit ahead of Christmas. Now, Fisheries officials took an undertaking from the fishermen that they would venture into sea at 5 a.m. and return to shore by 9 p.m. before allowing the boats to enter the sea, sources said.