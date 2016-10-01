A Fast Track Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced an advocate to 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) on the charges of having sex with a woman promising to marry her.

According to the case filed by Tiruvannamalai All-Woman Police Station in 2009, Arulmozhi (32), an advocate belonging to Ayyampalayam village near here had an affair with a woman of neighbouring village and had sex with her after promising her to marry her. As he allegedly breached the promise later, the woman filed the complaint with police.

The Court slapped 10 years of RI and imposed Rs.5,000 fine on Arulmozhi. Soon after the judgment was pronounced Arulmozhi gave a slip from the court before he was handed over to police.