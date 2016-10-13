Peoples’ Movement Against Enayam International Container Trans-shipment Terminal (PMAEICTT) has opposed advertisements being broadcast by Kumari FM of Nagercoil AIR Station.

In a legal notice served on the Nagercoil AIR Station, CEO of Prasar Bharathi, PMAEICTT coordinator and legal advisor Casmic Stanly Sundar accused that Kumari FM was broadcasting advertisements on Enayam port every day, as the project was in its preliminary stage and was yet to be implemented by the Union government.

The government itself was awaiting Detailed Project Report (DPR) from the consultant, he said.

The PMAEICTT urged the AIR to stop broadcasting the advertisements, failing which a criminal case would be filed against it, Mr. Sundar added.