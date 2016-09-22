The company has established the plant at a total outlay of Rs. 4,536 crore in 2,500 acres at Kamudhi in Ramanathapuram district.

: The Adani Group’s 648 MW solar power plant, claimed to be the world’s largest solar plant at a single location, was inaugurated at Sengapadai in Kamudhi taluk in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday.

Adani Green Energy (Tamil Nadu) Ltd, an Adani Group company, has established the plant at a total outlay of Rs. 4,536 crore in 2,500 acres by installing 2.5 million modules. The group has set up three units each with 72 MW and two units each with 216 MW capacities.

The Group, after signing an agreement with the State government in July last, started purchasing land the very next month. After purchasing more than 2,500 acres, the group launched preliminary work in August 2015.

While there was no official communication from the State government, highly placed sources said that Chief Minister Jayalalithaa inaugurated the plant through video conferencing from the Secretariat. As Metrorail’s airport stretch inauguration happened on Wednesday, an official statement on the Adani plant would be released on Thursday, officials said.

In a statement, Gautam Adani, chairman of the group, said it was a momentous occasion for Tamil Nadu and the country as a plant of this magnitude reinstated the nation's ambition of becoming a leading green energy producer in the world.

The massive plant comprises 3.80 lakh foundations, 25 lakh solar modules, 27000 mt of structure, 576 inverters, 154 transformers and 6,000 km length of cables.

The entire 648 MW is now connected with the Kamuthi 400 KV substation of TANTRASCO, making it the world’s largest solar power plant at a single location, the release said.

Meanwhile, the officials and media in Ramanathapuram were not aware if the plant was thrown open officially. Media persons visiting the plant to cover the event were denied entry.