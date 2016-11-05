Two and a half months after the commissioning of Adani Group’s 648 MW solar power plant, touted to be the world’s largest at a single location at Sengapadai village in Kamudhi taluk in the district, Group Chairman Gautam Adani made a flying visit, inspecting the plant on Friday.

Mr Gautam Adani, accompanied by his wife Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation, and Mr. Vneet S Jaain, CEO, Adani Power, flew down to the plant site in a chartered helicopter from Madurai and inspected the facilities, spending more than two hours.

The Adanis and Mr Jaain went around the plant, established by Adani Green Energy (Tamil Nadu) Limited, an Adani Group company on sprawling 2,500 acres on total outlay of Rs 2,500 crore and inspected five units – three units with 72 MW and two units with 216 MW capacities, sources said.

They landed inside the plant complex at 10 am and took off at 12 25 p.m., the sources said. This was the Chairman’s maiden visit after the plant was established and after Chief Minister Jayalalithaa commissioned the plant on September 21 through video conferencing.

The group company has started generating the maximum of more than 520 MW of power and the same was being transmitted through the 400/230/110 kv sub-station made ready by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) inside the plant premises.