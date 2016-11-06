It is unscientific to recommend end-to-end tar road on a path that is used by pedestrians, activists feel.— File photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

Say the committee on Girivalam path project overlooked pedestrians’ safety on Chengam Road

The interim report of the NGT-appointed committee to look into issues relating to Girivalam path widening project have not seriously considered requirement of pedestrians on the busy Chengam Road, activists and petitioners feel.

The report recommends permitting the Highways Department to carry out its proposed plan of widening the road in the first stretch covering Chengam Road from Kamaraj statue. It recommends 1.5-meter to 5-meter width of paver block pavements for pedestrians depending upon the availability of highways land in the stretch for 1.4 km. But activists feel that it is unfair and unscientific to recommend end-to-end tar road on a path that is used by pedestrians, devotees, cyclists etc. They also feel that pedestrian pavement of varying widths on stretches would add to the problems the project proposed to solve.

Venkatesh Santhana, one of the petitioners of the case in the National Green Tribunal, said: “Our request was to restrict BT surface on this busy stretch to the existing 10 metres and 2.5-metre dedicated pedestrian walkways on both sides of the road for the safety of pedestrians and devotees. It will be disastrous to utilise all the available space of 15 metres on this stretch to build an end-to-end tarred 4-lane highway with a central median, with no provision whatsoever for daily pedestrians, for their safety.”

Unfortunately, this was exactly what was recommended by the committee. Providing paver block walkways of irregular width was not a proper solution. Instead, walkways of a regular width of 2.5 metres on either side should be provided throughout the entire Stretch 1, by restricting the tar surface to the existing 2-lanes of combined 10-metre width.

Trees could co-exist with pedestrians on these walkways, he added.

S.Karuna of Girivalam Path Environment Protection Committee too opposes the idea of not leaving so much space for pedestrians in project that proposes to do good for walking devotees. He says there is no need to widen the road in this is section for vehicular traffic.