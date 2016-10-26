K. Gopinath, a lawyer-activist and founder president of Hindu Munnetra Kazhagam, has launched a signature campaign in support of Uniform Civil Code and is to move the court to get the Code enforced at the earliest.

Personal laws

“Uniform Civil Code is imperative for replacing personal laws based on customs of different major religious communities in the country and thereby, ensure equality, secularism and protection of women’s rights”, he told The Hindu .

According to him, the implementation of the Code covering marriage, divorce, inheritance, maintenance and adoption will be a significant milestone, as the current laws of certain religions have been posing “problems” to women.

“Even Islamic nations are doing away with triple talaq. In these circumstances, the Uniform Civil Code gains greater significance in India”, he said

The signatures that he is collecting would be sent to Law Commission and the President of India.

On the legal steps planned, he said that a writ petition would be filed in an appropriate court within the next few days to expedite the process of constitutional ratification of the Code.

PFI

Meanwhile, organisations like Popular Front of India were involved in collection of signatures in Tirupur city and its immediate suburbs against the proposed implementation of the Code.

“We have been following Islamic canonical laws which need to be respected”, said Muslim outfit members.

