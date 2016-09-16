A mother of a Standard IV girl studying at a private school in Komarapalayam has demanded action against the Principal and the class teacher for failing to provide first-aid to her daughter who got injured on the school premises last month.

R. Gandhimathi of Komarapalayam said that she received a call from the school on August 11 that her daughter injured her face after she fell down on the premises. She said that when she went to the school, she found that two teeth were damaged and no first-aid was provided to her daughter and was attending the class. When she questioned the principal and the class teacher, there was no proper response.

She said that she lodged a complaint with the Komarapalayam police on August 12, but no action was taken. Instead, the school administration threatened me to withdraw the complaint, she added. She said that she did not sent her daughter to school for 10 days and later the school van driver refused to transport her. Ms. Gandhimathi said that her daughter was ill-treated in the class and hence demanded transfer certificate for her and refund of the deposit and fees that she paid.

On Thursday, she along with her daughter appeared before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for inquiry.