Former Bharatiya Janata Party State president C.P. Radhakrishan said here on Monday that with the arrest of the IS sympathiser from Coimbatore, the State Government should give a free hand to the police, including its intelligence wings, to unearth any plan to carry out extremist activities in Tamil Nadu.

Accusing both the DMK and AIADMK regimes of not being tough on extremism, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that leniency had led to the Coimbatore serials blasts of February 1998 and attacks on BJP, Hindu Munnani and Vishwa Hindu Parishad functionaries.