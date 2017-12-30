Accused in bomb blast case attacked, seven held

more-in

MADURAI

Madurai City police on Saturday nabbed seven men in Chennai in connection with the attack of N. Abubacker, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in April for his alleged involvement in a bomb blast case and let out on bail a week back.

Police sources said that Abubacker of Madurai had gone to a retail business outlet run by his brother near Vilakkuthoon on Wednesday night when a gang of about 10 persons attacked him.

He was taken to a hospital to treat the minor injuries he had sustained. Vilakuthoon police registered a case and were in search of the accused when they received information that all of them were hiding in Chennai. With the cooperation of Chennai City police, a team of Madurai City police nabbed seven persons.

A senior official here said that the accused were being brought to Madurai and were likely to be produced before a judicial magistrate on Sunday.

According to the police, Abubacker was arrested by the NIA for his alleged involvement in a series of minor bomb blasts in court complexes in South India, particularly the one in Malappuram in Kerala in November 2016.

The accused secured now by Madurai City police for the attack on Abubacker included Mohamed Harun, Toufeeq Ali, Abubacker Siddique, Farook Abdullah and Mohammed Ali, who also had many criminal cases against them. Some of them were allegedly affiliated to Al Umma activist Imam Ali, who was killed in a police encounter in 2002.

Though the motive for attacking Abubacker was yet to be established, police sources said that it could be due to the confessions made by him to the NIA regarding the activities of certain extremist organisations in the region.