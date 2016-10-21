S. Maharajan (27) of Alagumuthu Nagar, Thoothukudi, was arrested in Tirunelveli on a charge of murdering a beggar. The incident took place at Ilaya Nainarkulam near Radhapuram on August 27.

Based on a complaint lodged by Village Administrative Officer of Soundarapandiapuram, Veluthai, a case was filed by the Radhapuram police under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC. The name of deceased was tattooed on his right hand as ‘S. Ramesh’.

According to a statement from the District Police Office, the name of deceased was found on a voter identity card while verifying at Tahsildar’s office.

The victim was son of Sivalingam from Pampankulam.

Investigations revealed that the deceased, Ramesh attempted to misbehave with one-and-a-half-year-old daughter of the accused, Maharajan. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday night.