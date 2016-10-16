An accused arrested on charges of criminal intimidation and who was ordered to be remanded in judicial custody, gave the police a slip while being taken to the district jail here on Friday night.

Police said Kathiresekumar (32), who was arrested by the Devipattinam police on Friday under sections 294 (b), 341 and 506 (ii) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) after he quarrelled with his uncle, was being taken to jail when he escaped on the pretext of attending to nature’s call.

After being presented before a Judicial Magistrate, two police constables were taking the accused to the jail, located behind the Taluk office complex.

While the policemen were asking the prison staff to open the gate, the accused escaped under the cover of darkness, the police said.

Based on a complaint given by Kaleesawaran, one of the Head Constables, who took the accused for remand, police registered a case and launched a search.

A special team, headed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) S Sarvesh Raj has been formed to trace the accused.

The ASP has also been asked to submit a report.