A man accused of involvement in the murder of a couple attempted to commit suicide by slitting his throat with a blade in front of the trial judge in Namakkal on Tuesday.

The accused, Mustafa of Salem district, claimed he was innocent.

On June 30 this year, M. Gunasekaran (45) and his wife Ramani (40) were found dead at their farm house in Rasipuram. On October 5, the police arrested Kariyan alias Mariappan of Dharmapuri in connection with the murder and on the basis of his alleged confession they arrested Mustafa and Manikandan for their involvement. The police said the three had killed the couple to steal cash from their house. Mustafa and Mariappan, were already accused in another murder case and lodged at the Salem Central Prison. On Tuesday, the police produced Mustafa before T. Malathi, Judicial Magistrate, Rasipuram, and sought his custody for interrogation in the couple’s murder case. But Mustafa claimed that he was not involved in the murder and blamed the police for framing him. He took a blade, which he had managed to hide in his person, and allegedly slit his throat in front of the magistrate. He was taken to the Government Hospital in Rasipuram where he was treated for minor injury. Later, he was lodged at Salem Prison.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)