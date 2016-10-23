A contract worker, R. Vignesh (27) of Thermal Nagar Camp – II, Thoothukudi, who was injured in the boiler accident that occurred at the Tuticorin Thermal Power Station on October 16, died in a private hospital on Saturday.

Two had died

on the spot

Vignesh was undergoing treatment at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital following the accident.

Later, the victim’s family had shifted him to a private hospital on October 19, sources said.

In the accident, two contract workers had died on the spot, while Vignesh and a department employee had suffered injuries.

The incident occurred when the victims were working at the bottom of an ash hopper beneath a boiler tube at the fifth unit of the TTPS.