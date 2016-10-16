Floral tribute:Members of Salem Consumer Voice celebrating the 85th birth anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam in Salem on Saturday.Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The 85th birth anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam was celebrated across the district here on Saturday.

At a function organised near the Collectorate, the members of Salem Consumer Voice and the public paid floral tributes to the portrait of the missile man and recalled his contributions to the development of the nation. They also took the pledge to follow his principles and make his dream come true. Jute bags were distributed to the public on the occasion.

Blood donated

At Tiruchengode, 25 youth of Vidhaigal, an NGO, donated their blood at the Government hospital.

Similar celebrations were organised at P.G.P. College of Arts and Science in Namakkal, Sri Ganesh College of Arts and Science in Salem and at Excel Engineering College in Kumarapalayam.

Saplings were distributed to the public at various places.