The police on Tuesday rescued a 24-year-old youth who was allegedly abducted by a four-member gang.

R.S. Vigneshwaran of Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore had come to the city to visit his grandmother. While he was standing near Kumarasamipatti Armed Reserve Ground, a few men who came in a car had abducted him. The people there informed the Hasthampatti police and the city police was alerted. A police team chased the car on Salem– Coimbatore National Highway. The gang stopped the car near Uthamasolapuram and fled the scene leaving behind Vigneshwaran. The police took him to the station. Inquiries revealed that Vigneshwaran’s friend Raghavan was a car dealer. A car belonging to Balamurugan had been pledged with Raghavan. Balamurugan after seeing Vigneshwaran using his car, abducted him with the help of a gang. The police have picked up four persons for questioning.