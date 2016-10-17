A nine-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted from Keela Naalumoolaikinaru in Tiruchendur taluk in the district on September 26, was rescued and handed over to her mother on Saturday night.

A mat seller and his family members allegedly abducted the girl, studying class V, sources said.

Kovilpatti West Police took the victim to Child Welfare Committee (CWC), its member I. Noelin Raj told The Hindu here on Sunday.

After conducting an enquiry with the girl, Mr. Raj said the abductors picked up the girl near her house, covered her face with a towel and took her away in a car.

The girl was kept in the house of the mat seller at Manthithope in Kovilpatti for 20 days, and made to work as a domestic help.

A few days ago, the girl narrated her plight to a milk vendor and wanted him to help her reunite with her mother.

Subsequently, the issue was brought to the knowledge of the police, Mr. Raj said.

But, Kovilpatti Deputy Superintendent of Police Murugavel, who conducted an investigation, said the girl was not forcibly taken away, but the mat seller’s family took the girl with her consent “to liberate her from her sufferings” and accommodated her in their house.

The girl was subjected to torture by her siblings.

However, Kovilpatti West police had registered a case under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (Kidnapping) in this regard.

The girl was handed over to her mother, who came with a newborn baby, by the CWC on Saturday night, Mr. Murugavel added.