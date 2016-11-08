A newborn boy, who was found abandoned in Manthangal village near Kalavai on Sunday, was handed over to a licensed adoption agency.

Passersby heard the baby’s cry and found him wrapped in a cloth. The Kalavai police were informed and the newborn was rescued with the help of the village administrative officer. The child was admitted to the government hospital in Walajah for first aid, press release said.

On Monday, Collector S.A. Raman handed over the newborn to the representative of a government-approved adoption agency – SRDPS in Tirupattur. He also handed over a cheque for Rs. 13,03,650 to the adoption agency. — Staff Reporter