The Salem District Milk Producers Cooperative Union (Aavin) has proposed to appoint new agents for the unserved areas in the district.

The price of the milk marketed by private agencies ranged between Rs. 42 and Rs. 50, which is about Rs. 10 higher than the price of the Aavin milk.

Due to this, there is good demand for Aavin milk in various parts of the district. Taking this into consideration, the Aavin has proposed to appoint new agents in some parts of the city and also in the rural areas of Omalur, Thoppur, Theevattipatti, Vazhappadi, Puthiragoundampalayam, Ethapur and Attur, an official press release of the Aavin issued here said.

Local people interested in taking the agency to market the Aavin milk can contact the Salem Aavin office over phone numbers 7373704817, 7373704818, 0427 6540250, 0427 6540279.

The press release called upon people to take advantage of this opportunity to become full-fledged agents of Aavin. The release called upon schools and colleges functioning in Salem and Namakkal districts to get the milk needed for their institutions and hostels directly from the Aavin at the agents' price.