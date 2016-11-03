Aavin has made a visible attempt to market its value added products through two facilities, one on its Chithode premises and another at Periyar Nagar.

Aavin Plaza at Chithode and Aavin Junction at Periyar Nagar are being established at an investment of Rs. 1 crore.

According to official sources, there was enormous scope for Aavin to derive more revenue from value-added products since 2.95 lakh litres are being procured every day from the nearly 700 milk cooperative societies. Out of the total procurement, 1.25 lakh litres are transported to Chennai and 45,000 litres to Kerala. About 70,000 litres are consumed in Erode and Tirupur districts, and the rest is converted into skimmed milk powder. The stock of 3,000 tonnes of milk powder has been reduced to 2,400 tonnes through concession sales, the sources said.

The initiative was under way to increase the number of centralised procurement locations to 66 from 43 at present. Aavin has purchased five tanker lorries, each with 15,000 litres holding capacity in refrigeration.