WHITE REVOLUTION:Collector S.A. Raman checking the new facilities at Vellore Aavin on Wednesday.— Photo : C. Venkatachalapathy

Jayalalithaa commissions new cold storage facilities and packaging machines

Aavin has undergone a major makeover at a cost of Rs. 5 crore in Vellore.

Three machines for packaging milk and a new cold storage room were inaugurated on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Jayalalithaa inaugurated the facilities via video conferencing from Chennai. Officials of the Vellore-Tiruvannamalai District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (Aavin) said the building to house the new facilities had come up at a cost of Rs. 2 crore.

The three machines for fast packaging of milk have been installed at a cost of Rs. 53 lakh. These machines will help Aavin cope with the increasing demand, a press release said.

Officials said that till now, the process of packaging milk in packets was manually operated.

With these new machines, the packaging had been fully automated. To improve the cooling facility, a new cold storage room had been established at a cost of Rs. 65 lakh. A machine to clean the plastic trays that were used to take the milk packets had been installed at a cost of Rs. 15 lakh while conveyors that would carry the milk packets to the cold storage room have been established at a cost of Rs. 10 lakh, the release added.

Funds to the tune of Rs. 35 lakh had been spent to put in place electric equipment to operate the new facilities.

Hi-tech parlour

A number of new facilities will be added to Aavin this financial year. This included establishing a hi-tech parlour at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh in Vellore to improve the sale of Aavin products.

The infrastructure of four milk chilling centres will be improved at a cost of Rs. 1.4 crore.

A walk-in deep freezer with a capacity of 5,000 litres will be installed at a cost of Rs. 30 lakh to improve ice cream sales.

A deep freezer van will be purchased at a cost of Rs. 12.35 lakh to ensure that there is no short supply of ice cream.

Condensers that were more than 20 years old at the Vellore milk unit will be replaced by new ones at a cost of Rs. 30 lakh, the release said.

Collector S.A. Raman and general manager of Vellore Aavin N. Aruljothi Arasan were present.