October 25, 2016
Updated: October 25, 2016 05:42 IST

A scene of communal harmony

Actor Khushbhu coming out of the Apollo Hospitals.— Photo: V. Ganesan
For nearly a month now, the gates of Apollo Hospitals and that nook off Greams Road have become platforms for communal harmony. People from all religious communities conduct prayers for Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who is receiving treatment at the hospital since September 22, and this include rites that catch the attention of the public.

Album for Amma

Around 20 Christian men, women and children from Bethel Church, Vyasarpadi, gathered outside the hospital and chanted hymns and offered prayers for Ms. Jayalalitha’s speedy recovery. “We have been offering prayers every morning and evening at our church. We will continue to do so till she assumes office,” said M. Kannagi a food vendor at Moore Market. Kannagi is also working on an album dedicated to Amma. “We have recorded five songs, all about her service to society. This is the least we can do for her,” she said .

Khusbhu comes calling

Actor Khushbu Sundar, who is Congress party’s national spokesperson, visited Apollo Hospitals on Monday to enquire about Ms. Jayalalithaa’s health. After spending nearly half an hour on the premises, Ms. Khushbhu said she hoped the Chief Minister would return home by Deepavali.

Former CPI State secretary and former MP D. Pandian too visited the hospital and enquired about the AIADMK supremo’s well-being. “I was told that her face had brightened up a bit. I did not get to meet her, but I was told that she is feeling better. I hope she herself will give the good news of her recovery to the people soon,” he told reporters. M.S. Swaminathan, Founder, M.S.Swaminathan Research Foundation visited the hospital and conveyed his wishes for the speedy recovery of Ms. Jayalalithaa. A statement from MSSRF said he met Home Minister O.Paneerselvam, Health Minister C. Vijayabhaskar and Lok Sabha deputy speaker Thambidurai at the hospital and conveyed the prayers of scientists, scholars and staff of MSSRF.

( Reporting by R. Aditi

and T.K. Rohit )

