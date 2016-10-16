The Nilgiris Collector P. Sankar distributing cake and sweets to tourists who came in NMR train at Udhagamandalam Railway Station .- Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

109th anniversary of Nilgiris Mountain Railway celebrated

The 109th anniversary of the heritage Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR), was celebrated at the Udhagamandalam Railway Station on Saturday.

Passengers getting off the train at the station were welcomed with sweets and cake by the District Collector, P Shankar, and K. Natrajan, founder of the Heritage Steam Chariot Trust.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Shankar, who was the chief guest at the ceremony, said that he hoped the heritage train service would continue to flourish for many decades to come. Mr. Natrajan, said that the heritage railway has seven oil-fired locomotives, and one coal-fired locomotive to pull the coaches from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam.

“The NMR is unique in that the rack and pinion system, used to pull the train uphill from Kallar to Coonoor, is the longest in the world, with the system used along 19 km of the route, while the gradient at which the train climbs is the second steepest, at 12.5 percent,” he said.

Mr. Natrajan said that he hoped that in the future, the railways would also join hands with locals to celebrate the NMR’s anniversary.