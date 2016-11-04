National » Tamil Nadu

Tirupur, November 4, 2016
A postal device used in older times found

Ravikumar Sundaram of Verarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre with an ancient postal device.
A team of four archaeologists attached to Tirupur-based Verarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre has found a century-old device used by postmen of that era at Avinashi taluk.

The 75 cm-long tool has four round bells attached to the main stick and has a spear at the top.

“This device has found a mention in the postal records kept at Alathoor post office on the outskirts of Tirupur. Such appliances were used by the postmen for dual purposes. As soon as they reach a particular village, they swirl the stick which makes the bells ring announcing their arrival with letters”, S. Ravikumar, director of Verarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre, told The Hindu . In those days, the postmen don’t go to individual houses rather they deposit the letters in bulk at the office of village administrative officers. From there, the villagers take away their letters.

“ During that era, even the government letters/orders meant for particular areas too were deliveredby the postmen. The officials will then read out the contents to the people”, said K. Ponnusamy, another team member. The spear, affixed at the top of the stick, was used as a protective gear.

