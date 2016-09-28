: G. Balakrishnan, a pioneer in organic and natural farming through microbial applications when the concept was not even in the realms of popular belief, died on Monday of natural causes. He was 90.

Balakrishnan sparked and kindled interest in sustainable agriculture in his more famous younger brother G. Nammalwar who became an popular name in the world of natural and organic farming in the past few years and who was instrumental in imbuing and spreading the culture of natural farming especially among the youth of the State.

Born on December 9, 1925, Balakrishnan graduated from the College of Engineering, Guindy, Madras, and during his professional engineering career that spanned several decades tried to conserve green cover patches. He started simplifying technologies on organic and natural farming and made them more accessible to the common man. Though not a biologist or agricultural scientist, he ventured into the study of microbial applications and did wonders in that field.

He conducted more than 150 seminars and workshops on organic farming in Erode, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Coimbatore and Tirupur districts to inspire legions of farmers in natural farming practices and became a beacon in the field of sustainable farming.

He died at his native Ilankadu in Thanjavur district and was cremated on Tuesday. Balakrishnan leaves behind his three sons and two daughters.