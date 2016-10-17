Stamped fervour:The postal cancellation stamp showing Vivekanandar Rock in Kanniyakumari was introduced by the Department of Posts.

Kumaraswamy is an avid numismatist who has held a number of exhibitions

It was while studying in VI standard that P. Kumaraswamy got fascinated with stamps. Now, at the age of 45, Mr. Kumaraswamy recalls the day he witnessed an exhibition of rare coins and stamps showcased by an aged man at Kavimani Desiga Vinayagam Pillai Government Higher Secondary School in Nagercoil.

Talking to The Hindu , this resident of Kottar here, said he now had a collection of permanent pictorial postal cancellation of over 130 historical places spread across the nation. He also claimed to have 31 permanent postal cancellations of historical places in Tamil Nadu. According to South India Philatelists’ Association, 34 permanent pictorial cancellations were introduced in Tamil Nadu by the postal department.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, who is also an avid numismatist, said the pictorial postal cancellations concentrated mainly on places of tourist attraction. India Posts introduced permanent postal cancellations way back in 1951.

The pictorial cancellations were introduced in three phases. During phase I, the focus was on Qutab Minar and it was introduced on November 10, 1954.

During phase II, which started on January 1, 1965, cancellations were introduced for five famous sites – Ajanta, Ellora, Sanchi, Khajuraho and Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. Phase III started in the year 1974.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the Department of Posts introduced 34 permanent postal cancellations in Tamil Nadu, covering from Thanjavur Big Temple on December 16, 1974, to the emblem of CMC Hospital in Vellore on December 9, 2014.

A few other permanent pictorial postal cancellations in Tamil Nadu are for Sangameswarar Temple in Bhavani, Subramaniya Bharathiar Memorial in Ettaiyapuram, Courtalam Main Falls, Khadi Spinning Wheel Chakra in Hastampatti in Salem and Swami Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari.

With a view to creating awareness of collection of stamps and permanent pictorial cancellations of postal stamps, this philatelist has conducted exhibitions in over five schools in and around Chengalpattu and also rare coin exhibitions in over 400 government and private schools across the State.

Mr. Kumaraswamy expressed hope that the exhibitions would motivate students to take up philately and numismatics as their hobbies.