R. Ranjith Kumar with the application that helps people to search for blood donors and blood banks in Salem.

R. Ranjith Kumar, a Standard X student of Glazebrooke Matriculation Higher Secondary School here has developed a mobile application that gives details of blood banks and donors.

Moved by the sufferings that his father’s friend had faced in getting blood during medical emergency three months ago, Ranjith thought of helping the people who search for blood donors and banks. In the absence of details of blood banks available in a particular location, people face hardship. Hence, the application would enable them to check the availability easily, he added.

The Android application “Dr. Blood” was designed by a Salem-based technocrats that can be downloaded from play store.

The app offers option for any donor over 18 years to enrol their names on the list of prospective donors with their contact details to help people who are in need of a particular blood group. Also, blood banks available in each location in the district could be known through the app. “One can search for a particular blood group and for a blood bank in an area”, he added. More than 100 donors have registered themselves apart from blood banks in the district. He said that persons in need of blood could contact the donor through mobile numbers available in the App.

The App would soon be upgraded with details related to healthcare entities, he added.

Presently, Ranjith is in the process of reaching out to more donors and make them register in the app.