1,240 in Theni district and 360 in Dindigul district benefit

It was a happy and memorable occasion for 1,240 pregnant women from poor families in Bodi and Periyakulam as Valai Kaappu ceremony was performed to them here on Sunday.

Finance Minister O. Paneerselvam, who distributed gifts and served five kinds of food to them, said that 2,760 poor pregnant women - 760 in Bodi, 720 in Andipatti, 800 in Cumbum and 480 in Periyakulam benefitted from these programmes.

These women could not spend money for organising such a function at home. Such functions would make them happy. The state government has assumed the maternal role. It was giving top priority for health and welfare of women and children. Around 22,280 tonnes of nutritious food was given to pregnant women in the district and mixed rice to 36,344 children through 1,065 Anganwadi centres so far. First aid boxes and weighing machines were given to all Anganwadi centres.

Collector N. Venkatachalam said that pregnant women should deliver babies in hospitals as it was safe for mother and baby. Doctors at Primary Health Centres, taluk and district headquarter hospitals have been offering check-ups and diet counselling.

Later, the minister presented bangles, turmeric, kumkum, mirror and other items to pregnant women. Officials from health and ICDS staff briefed about various welfare schemes meant for women and children and the importance of pre and post delivery care.

Dindigul

This ceremony was performed to 360 women, 200 in Ponnagaram and 160 at R.M. Colony also in Dindigul. Similar programmes were organised in Vedasandur. A total 2,520 women in the district were identified for this purpose.