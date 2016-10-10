The Paravai market, solely established by promoters, cannot get any assistance from the government or the local bodies

For most of the residents of Madurai, vegetable market instantly reminds them of uzhavar sandhai or the one at Maatuthavani.

But, there is yet another huge market between Vilangudi and Paravai, named ‘Madurai Central Market Vegetable and Perishable Commodities Merchants Coordinated Association’.

Speaking to The Hindu , association president S. Manuel Jayaraj said 14 different types of associations, which were functioning at the Central Market (now not in existence), near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, came together under a single umbrella and got registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975.

It did not stop there. The association purchased 15.25 acres of land near Paravai and, with the assistance of Union Bank of India, big, medium and small merchants set up shops to deal with vegetables at wholesale prices. “We procured in big numbers from hundreds of farmers and sold them, in turn, to merchants from different districts. Many wholesale merchants from as far as Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam too procure vegetables from our market regularly,” Mr. Manuel Jayaraj added. Though not all the merchants, who were selling produce at the old market near Meenakshi Temple came here, a majority among them, say 75 per cent, have come.

There are close to 650 shops/outlets, measuring in different sizes such as 1,000 square feet., 500 square feet., 200 square feet and 100 square feet are operated from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m since July 2009 at the Paravai market, as it is popularly known.

Rajapandi, a supervisor of a wholesale merchant, said they mainly procured tomato, carrot and beans from farmers in the nearby region in bulk and sold them to buyers in Thiruvananthapuram. “We despatch close to three tonnes in goods vehicles every alternate day. The payment is either credited in our bank account or we send our collection agent,” he noted.

Road to be laid

The market was solely established by the promoters, who could not get any assistance from the government or the local bodies in any form. Thus, the funds to be spent on infrastructure was huge and burdensome for the members. As the truck movement inside the market was heavy, roads had to be laid. Some of the executive committee members appealed to the government to help them in laying roads and disposal of vegetable waste, which too, they did on their own.

Apart from the shopkeepers, hundreds of loadmen, workers and merchants visited the market throughout the night, association treasurer A. Arumugam said.

Traffic relief

In the last nine years, vehicle movement around Meenakshi Temple had fallen with the shifting of the vegetable market to Paravai, a police officer said. “Even today, we experience traffic jam in Vakkil New Street, Yanaikal, East Masi Street and Simakkal in the early hours, but the shifting of 14 vegetable vendors’ associations to Paravai from Meenakshi Temple was a great relief from the traffic point of view. Imagine, if they too existed in the same place, it would have been highly impossible to move around the temple,” a senior traffic police officer said.