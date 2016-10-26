The Gandhigram Rural Institute has been accredited with ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), according to a press release from GRI here on Monday.

The accreditation will be valid for the next five years. Earlier, the GRI was accredited with Five Star status in 2002 and ‘A’ grade in 2010.

It managed to retain the ‘A’ grade in this 3rd cycle of assessment.

An expert team, led by IIT former Director Rajpal S. Sirohi visited the GRI in August 2016 to assess facilities in the institute.