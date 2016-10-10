A four-member team that was on an adventurous journey covering a distance of 25,000 km by car, travelling through Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar and India, completed its sojourn in Salem city recently.

The ‘Vinayaka Missions Road to India’ team led by S. Sharavanan, pro-chancellor, Vinayaka Missions University, and comprising Satren De Silva, Alyna Tai Yoke Yen, and Rate De Silva, all members of the Malaysia Land Rover Owners Club, embarked on the mission in a Land Rover car from Penang in Malaysia to Salem (India).

The objective of this adventurous journey was to promote goodwill and deepen the age old friendship between India and Malaysia.

P. Ramasamy, Deputy Chief Minister of Penang, flagged off the expedition on August 15 in Butterworth, Malaysia.

The expedition team members, on their arrival at Salem city, were felicitated at a function held on the Vinayaka Missions University premises on Wednesday.

Annapoorani Shanmugasundaram, founder chancellor, presided over the function. A. S. Ganesan, chancellor of the University, J. S. Sathishkumar, and N. V. Chandrasekar, vice- presidents, and others felicitated the members of the team.